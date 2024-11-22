Video: Paul Heyman returns with CM Punk

From tonight’s SmackDown….

Solo Sikoa demands that Roman Reigns, The Usos, & Sami Zayn accept his terms of surrender and acknowledge him as The Undisputed Tribal Chief, and join his Bloodline so they can run WWE for decades.

Paul Heyman makes his return and says he found a 5th Man for Roman’s team and it’s revealed to be CM Punk.

A brawl breaks out between both sides with the babyfaces standing tall.

