Samantha Irvin set to make her acting debut, new match announced for Smackdown, more

– Samantha Irvin will make her acting debut on the newest season of BET’s Churchy

– Bayley & Naomi vs. Candice LeRae & Tiffany Stratton is set for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

– Variety: Bonnie Hammer, Once Called ‘Queen of Cable,’ Plans to Exit NBCU After Celebrated Tenure

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

