Montez wants to face Bianca Belair, Jon Moxley comments on LA Knight’s success

– Montez Ford (via Rosenberg Wrestling) says he wants to face his wife Bianca Belair in a match for RAW’s debut on Netflix.

“Montez Ford versus Bianca Belair for RAW’s Netflix debut. The greatest athlete from the men versus the greatest athlete from the women. We’ve talked about it so many times. How much fun would that be?!”

— AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on LA Knight’s recent success in #WWE:

“The thing I love about it is, it’s a perfect example of the overnight success story that took 20 years.

“People think in all walks of life, they just have impatience for stuff. Give up as soon as things turn hard or there is challenges put in front of them. Especially in this sport it’s such an up and down, nobody’s road is consistent and good all the time to the top. They just give up so quickly.

“No matter what anybody told him, he just had his vision and his intention and he just stuck with it for years and years and years, and never wavered. Then, just one day people think that they just picked him up from out of the blue, like they had a WWE casting call one day and they just hired him. Nah it took 20 years of eating shit to get to that point and that’s a lesson people should learn from.”

(source: Interview with CBS Sports Shakiel Mahjouri)

