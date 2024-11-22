Double WWE television tapings set for holidays

WWE will be giving its Superstars and crew some much-deserved off time during the holidays, with a few TV shows scheduled to be taped in advance.

Tonight’s Smackdown will also have a taping for next week’s show which will air on November 29 to allow everyone to spend Thanksgiving with their respective families rather than on the road.

The December 13 Smackdown will also have the December 20 episode filmed immediately after due to Christmas holidays while the December 16 episode of Raw will feature the December 23 episode tapings following its conclusion for the same reason.

The new management has prioritized family time since taking over and changes to TV schedules allows everyone to spend quality time with their respective loved ones before embarking on the yearly holiday tour which starts on December 26.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

