11/22/24 AEW Rampage Recap

Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Matt Menard are on commentary from Reading, Pennsylvania.

—

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

Harley Cameron and Nyla Rose vs. Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa

Shirakawa and Rose start the match. They dance a bit, and then Shirakawa foes for a cross-body. Rose catches her and slams her down. Rose delivers a scoop slam, and Cameron tags in. Shirakawa turns it around and takes Cameron down before tagging May in. May delivers shots to Cameron against the ropes, and then slams her down for a two count. May drop Rose to the floor with an elbow strike, and then she and Shirakawa doube-team Cameron. Rose comes back in the ring, but May and Shirakawa throw her to the floor. They double a double low dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rose slams May down and gets a two count. Rose applies a rear chin-lock, and then follows with a side slam and a splash for a two count. Cameron tags in and spears May in the corner. Cameron takes May down and follows with a knee strike for a two count. May comes back with a headbutt and tags in Shirakawa, who sends Cameron to the corner. Shirakawa delivers an enzuigiri and goes for the cover, but Rose breaks it up. Shirakawa drops Cameron with a DDT and works over Rose’s knees, and May tags in. Cameron delivers a knee strike to May for a two count, and then May and Shirakawa double-team Cameron with a doomsday bulldog for the pin fall.

Winners: Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa

—

A video package for the 2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament airs. The tournament begins on next Wednesday’s Dynamite: Thanksgiving Eve.

—

The weigh-in between Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall takes place. Marshall says he has told AJ for 20 years that he doesn’t have it, and AJ says he has wanted Marshall in the ring since he did something to some cookies, and then says The Rizzler will ring the bell tomorrow. Marshall weighs in at 229 pounrs, while AJ weighs in at 550 pounds. Big Justice says Marshall rigged the scale, but it won’t matter when AJ brings the boom on Saturday night. Marshall drops AJ with a cutter before leaving the ring.

—

A video package for the four-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Full Gear airs.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Juice Robinson vs. The Butcher

Butcher takes Robinson to the ropes, but they have a clean break. Robinson comes back with a side headlock, but Butcher gets free. Robinson stomps on his foot and goes back to the headlock, but Butcher drops him with a shoulder tackle. Butcher stomps on Robinson and chops him in the corner. Butcher delivers right hands, but Robinson gets free and delivers lefts in the corner. Robinson bites Butcher’s head, but Butcher sends him to the floor and slams him onto the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Butcher delivers a Manhattan Drop, but Robinson comes back with a shot into the corner and a leg lariat. Robinson delivers right hands and follows with a DDT and a back senton for a two count. Robinson delivers a corner clothesline and goes for a cannonball, but Butcher throws him away and drops him with a lariat for a two count. Robinson comes back with a roll-up for a two count and trips Butcher into the corner. Robinson connects with the cannonball and follows with right hands. Robinson goes for a left, but Butcher counters with a back-breaker and gets a two count. Butcher goes for a brain buster, but Robinson counters with a left hand. Robinson delivers another left and follows with the Juice is Loose for the pin fall.

Winner: Juice Robinson

—

Lexy Nair interviews Thunder Rosa backstage. Rosa says she is ready to spice things up on Rampage and says she hasn’t had a lucha match in a while. Rosa challenges any luchadora to a match next week, and Harleygram walks up and accepts. Rosa says Harleygram looks familiar, but Harleygram says that doesn’t compute. Rosa says she will shut Harleygram up next week.

—

A video package for the ongoing feud between Konosuke Takeshita and Ricochet airs.

—

Match 3 – Trios Tag Team Match

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero, and Tomohiro Ishii)

Briscoe and Silver start the match. Silver applies a side headlock and drops Briscoe with a shoulder tackle. Briscoe comes back and they exchange quick pin attempts before locking up. Briscoe applies a side headlock, but Silver gets free and they stand at a stalemate. Uno attacks Briscoe from behind and then tags in. Reynolds then tags in, and he and Uno double-team Briscoe. Uno drops Briscoe with a DDT and Reynolds goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out. Uno tags back in, but Briscoe drops him with a shot in the corner. Ishii tags in and chops Uno a few times in the corner. Romero tags in and delivers a right hand to Uno. Romero follows with corner clotheslines, and then drops Reynolds with a clothesline as well. Uno slams Romero down with Something Evil, but Romero rolls to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Uno has Romero in a sleeper hold. Uno drops him and delivers a shot to Ishii. Uno stomps on Romero and sends him to the corner, but Romero comes back with shots to all three guys and tags in Briscoe. Briscoe delivers shots to Uno and Reynolds, and then delivers one to Silver as well. Briscoe drops Reynolds with an elbow strike, and then delivers more shots to Silver and Uno. Briscoe kicks Uno in the face and drops Silver with an enzuigiri. Briscoes takes Uno down with an exploder suplex and goes for the cover, but Uno kicks out at two. Uno comes back and throws Briscoe into the ropes, and then Dark Order triple-team Briscoe. Uno drops Briscoe with a piledriver and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two. Silver tags in, and then Reynolds tags in, and Dark Order go for the Pendulum Bomb. Briscoe escapes with shots and tags in Ishii. Ishii causes Reynolds to hit Uno, and then drops Reynolds with a suplex. Ishii goes for the brain buster on Reynolds, but Silver makes the save with a few kicks. Ishii and Silver exchange kicks and chops, and then Silver delivers a German suplex.

Ishii comes back with a clothesline, and then Reynolds takes Ishii down. Briscoe takes Reynolds out, and then Romero tosses a chair to Briscoe. Romero takes Reynolds down, Uno drops Romero with a shot, and then Briscoe dives onto Uno and Reynolds. Ishii delivers a sliding lariat to Reynolds and follows with the brain buster for the pin fall.

Winners: The Conglomeration

—

The show ends with the video hype package for all of the matches at Full Gear, set to “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

