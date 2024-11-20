JBL announced for GCW Dream On

JBL’s return to the pro wrestling world will continue to develop this weekend.

Ahead of the GCW Dream On show on Saturday, November 23 from American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the WWE Hall of Fame legend has been announced for a special appearance.

The former WWE Champion last appeared at the GCW Homecoming Weekend show back in August, helping Mance Warner defeat Joey Janela and Blake Christian in a Ladder Match to become the new GCW World Champion.

On Tuesday, GameChanger Wrestling announced JBL for GCW Dream On 2024 this weekend.

“JOHN BRADSHAW LAYFIELD will be in attendance at GCW Dream On and the Dream On Fan Fest this Saturday at American Dream,” read the announcement shared by GCW earlier today. “Admission to Fan Fest is FREE and takes place from 11AM – 2PM!”

Also scheduled for the GCW Dream On Fan Fest this Saturday are fellow WWE Hall of Fame legends Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, as well as Matt Cardona and many, many others.

*BREAKING* JOHN BRADSHAW LAYFIELD will be in attendance at #GCWDream and the Dream On Fan Fest this Saturday at @americandream! Admission to Fan Fest is FREE and takes place from 11AM – 2PM! Meet Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, JBL and more! For more info:https://t.co/HzZXParase pic.twitter.com/7sGEfUK25v — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 19, 2024

