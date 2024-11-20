Andre Chase comments after Chase U forced to disband
Andre Chase posts an emotional goodbye message on social media to his students at Chase-U …
And I guess that’s the TEACHABLE MOMENT…
You guys never needed me. I was the one who always needed y’all.
Thank you for everything. I wouldn’t be here without you. @theahail_wwe @sixftfiiiiive @Turbo_JoshTerry #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BIgPBByLlE
— Andre Chase | twitch.tv/ChaseUniversity (@AndreChaseWWE) November 20, 2024
i’m not ok
— Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) November 20, 2024
No words. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wwSrpszWCm
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2024