AEW issues a press release for A.J. and Big Justice of “The Costco Guys” at Full Gear

A.J. and Big Justice of “The Costco Guys” Bring the BOOM!

to AEW Full Gear This Saturday

— TikTok Sensation Stepping Back Inside the Squared Circle for a Matchup 20 Years in the Making Against QT Marshall —

November 19, 2024 –TikTok sensation A.J. Befumo of “The Costco Guys” will make his All Elite Wrestling debut with his son Big Justice by his side when he takes on AEW star QT Marshall as part of AEW Full Gear’s Zero Hour this Saturday, November 23, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

The match was made official several weeks ago when A.J. signed a one-match contract with AEW and challenged Marshall, who he has known for more than 20 years during their time on the independent wrestling scene, to face him in front of his hometown crowd at AEW Full Gear. Marshall accepted the challenge, then A.J. took their rivalry to another level by delivering a special powerBOOM! finishing move to Marshall during a recent confrontation.

Prior to his newfound TikTok stardom, A.J. wrestled across the New Jersey independent scene under the name Eric Justice, with AEW Full Gear serving as his major promotion debut. He and his family first crossed paths with AEW at AEW All Out in September, where he shot TikToks with AEW talent including MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor), Colt Cabana and The Iron Savages (Bronson, Boulder and Jacked Jameson).

Since the historic announcement was made, AJ and Big Justice have brought the BOOM! to some of the world’s biggest media outlets, including a memorable appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The viral sensations continue to captivate audiences around the world with their charismatic Costco reviews, infectious original music and celebrity collaborations, with a following of more than 2.3 million on TikTok.

AEW Full Gear takes place live this Saturday, November 23 from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The event will be broadcast live around the world on pay-per-view, and tickets are available via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. AEW Full Gear Zero Hour can be streamed live on AEW’s YouTube, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook platforms.

