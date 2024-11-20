11/20/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

The show opens with a video package for Full Gear set to “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses.

Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Reading, Pennsylvania.

Match 1 – All-Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Mark Davis, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, and Will Ospreay vs. The Don Callis Family (Brian Cage, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Lance Archer)

All eight guys brawl on the outside, and then Davis and Takeshita get into the ring to start the match. They exchange shoulder tackle attempts, and then Davis tosses Takeshita to the mat and follows with a running senton. Ricochet tags in and dives onto Takeshita on the outside, and then Cage drops Davis with a clothesline. Cage slams Ricochet into the ring post, and then Ospreay kicks Cage in the face. Fletcher cuts Ospreay off and knocks him to the floor, and then Hobbs goes after Fletcher. Archer saves Fletcher and works over Hobbs’s knee. Archer tosses Ricochet into the ring as the doctor checks on Hobbs. Archer goes for the Blackout, but Ricochet gets free as Hobbs is helped to the back. Ricochet takes Archer down with a hurricanrana, and then comes off the ropes. Archer knocks him down with a shoulder tackle, and then sends Davis to the floor. Archer slams Ospreay off the top rope, and then chokeslams Ricochet onto Ospreay and Davis on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Takeshita is in control of Ricochet in the ring. Ricochet comes back and they exchange shots, and then Ricochet gets a roll-up for a two count. Ricochet connects with a springboard back elbow, and then Ospreay and Fletcher tag in and exchange shots. Ospreay takes Fletcher down, and then delivers a corkscrew kick. Takeshita tags back in and delivers shots to Ospreay, but Davis comes in and double-teams Takeshita with Ospreay. They drop him with a cutter and Ospreay goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out at two. Cage and Archer come back in to save Takeshita, and then they double-team Davis. Archer, Cage, and Takeshita triple-team Ospreay, and then Takeshita delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Fletcher tags in and kicks Ricochet to the floor. Fletcher chokes Ospreay over the middle rope and stomps him down in the corner as Hobbs comes back to the ring. Hobbs drops Fletcher with a clothesline on the outside, and then tags into the match.

Hobbs clotheslines Takeshita a few times, and then brings Fletcher back into the ring. Hobbs drops Cage and Archer with a double flying clothesline, and then delivers corner clotheslines to all four men. Archer comes back with a kick, but Hobbs drops him with a powerslam and Davis tags back in. Davis kicks Takeshita a few times, but Takeshita comes back with elbow strikes. Davis drops Takeshita with a right hand, but Takeshita comes back with a back body drop. Davis blocks a knee strike and delivers an enzuigiri. Davis delivers a gut-wrench piledriver and goes for the cover, but Fletcher breaks it up. Fletcher slaps Davis across the face, and then Davis takes him down and delivers right hands. Takeshita delivers an elbow strike to Davis, and then Ricochet takes Takeshita down. Cage slams Ricochet, Hobbs slams Cage, Archer slams Hobbs, and Ospreay delivers an elbow to Archer.

Ospreay and Fletcher exchange shots, and then Fletcher delivers a superkick. Ospreay comes back with a Spanish Fly and goes for the Hidden Blade, but Fletcher pulls Davis in front of him. Fletcher sends Ospreay to the outside and takes him out with a dive, and then Takeshita delivers a knee strike to Davis for the pin fall.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

Jon Moxley is with the Death Riders and cuts a promo on Orange Cassidy. Moxley says his job is still the same on Saturday night, and Cassidy is a threat to his people. Moxley says he is going to destroy Cassidy, and says Cassidy may make it to Full Gear with his mind intact, but his body is still up for grabs, as is Darby Allin’s. Claudio Castagnoli says he is going to end Allin tonight.

Allin responds and says every Death Rider will have their day, and today is Castagnoli’s days.

The 2024 Continental Classic Tournament begins next Wednesday on Dynamite: Thanksgiving Eve.

Renee Paquette interviews the Hurt Syndicate as they arrive to the arena. MVP announces that Bobby Lashley will have a match later tonight, but Swerve Strickland knocks Lashley down with a right hand wrapped in a chain. Strickland escapes as MVP and Shelton Benjamin help Lashley to his feet.

Adam Cole makes his way to the ring. Cole says he wishes he was getting his hands on MJF at Full Gear, but he’s not. Cole says MJF succeeded in making sure he doesn’t have a match with him, but Roderick Strong also succeeded and they have the same goal of taking MJF out. Kyle O’Reilly interrupts and comes to the ring.

O’Reilly says fourteen years ago in Reading, they had their second match against each other. O’Reilly says he’s had highs and lows with Cole, and he is the only one willing to tell Cole the truth. O’Reilly says the crusade against MJF has to stop before someone gets hurt, and says Cole has to stop having his friends fight his battles for him. O’Reilly says he doesn’t have a good feeling about any of it, and then Cole asks O’Reilly if he doesn’t thing Strong can handle MJF. O’Reilly says MJF is three steps ahead and he doesn’t want to see his friends get burnt. O’Reilly says Cole is a good leader, but MJF is more of an evil bastard than he will ever be, which is a good thing. O’Reilly leaves the ring as Cole looks on.

Orange Cassidy is backstage, and he says he is going to make an example out of Wheeler Yuta later on. Cassidy says he is going to show Moxley what he is going to do to him on Saturday, and that is walk to the ring and beat him alone. The rest of the Conglomeration walk up and try to talk to him about it, but he yells at them and tells them to promise him that they will stay away. They agree and Cassidy tells Moxley to go ahead and do what they are going to do, because Moxley is going to need all the help he can get on Saturday.

Match 2 – Singles Match

Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander

They shake hands, and then lock up. Shida goes behind, but Statlander turns it into a wrist-lock. Shida counters into a hammer-lock, but Statlander comes back and takes Shida down. Shida gets free and they stand at a stalemate, and then lock up again. Shida goes behind for a waist-lock, but Statlander counters and takes Shida down. Shida comes back with a shot into the corner, and then follows with right hands. Statlander shoves Shida away, trips her up, and connects with a standing moonsault press for a two count. Statlander drops Shida with a shoulder tackle and applies a submission, but Shida counters into a straitjacket hold. Statlander backs Shida into the corner, but Shida keeps the hold applied before delivering a dropkick from the middle rope. Shida delivers a running knee lift on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Statlander delivers a powerslam. Statlander delivers a back elbow and a running knee strike in the corner, and then follows with a slam for a two count. Statlander goes for Wednesday Night Fever, but Shida gets free and delivers elbow strikes. Statlander ducks under another attempt, but Shida rolls her up for a two count. Shida delivers the Shining Samurai knee strike, and then goes for the Katana. Statlander ducks under and slams Shida down. Shida comes back with a back-slide for a two count, and then delivers the Falcon Arrow for a two count. They exchange elbow strikes, and then Statlander kicks Shida in the midsection and runs the ropes. Shida comes back with a knee strike and drops Statlander with a German suplex. Shida goes for the Katana, but Statlander ducks under and delivers Wednesday Night Fever for the pin fall.

Winner: Kris Statlander

-After the match, Statlander helps Shida to her feet, but Mercedes Mone and Kamille come to the stage. Kamille is in a sling, and then Mone runs down the 76ers. Mone says Statlander had a great win, like her Celtics have had lately. Mone says she has held the TBS title longer than Statlander did, and she will not lose it at Full Gear. Mone tells Kamille to go after Statlander, but Statlander and Shida quickly get her out of the ring. Mone gets into the ring and goes for a Backstabber on Statlander, but Statlander holds onto the ropes and delivers Wednesday Night Fever to Mone. Statlander stands over Mone and holds the title in the air.

Backstage, MVP and Lashley attack a guy who they think is Swerve, but is just wearing Swerve’s jacket.

A video package airs for the ongoing feud between Adam Page and Jay White, who will go one-on-one this Saturday at Full Gear.

Match 3 – 2-on-1 Handicap Match

Bobby Lashley (w/MVP and Shelton Benjamin) vs. Cheeseburger and Joe Keys

Lashley brings Cheeseburger into the ring, and Keys drops off the apron. Lashley spears Cheeseburger into the corner, and then Keys comes back into the ring. Lashley slams both of them down, and then tosses Keys back to the floor. Lashley drops Cheeseburger with a clothesline, and then picks him up and slams him right back down. Lashley goes for the cover, but Keys breaks it up. Keys delivers right hands and runs the ropes, but Lashley slams him down. Lashley spears Keys, and then applies the Hurt Lock for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

-After the match, Strickland’s music hits and Prince Nana comes out with a chair. Benjamin goes after Nana as MVP looks through the crowd. Strickland comes from under the ring and knocks Lashley down with a shot with the chain. Strickland takes MVP down, and then delivers the House Call to Lashley. followed by the Swerve Stomp. MVP gets into the ring with his cane, but Strickland escapes as MVP, Benjamin, and Lashley stare him down.

Renee interviews Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa. They will have their championship champagne toast at Full Gear, and will team together on this Friday’s Rampage. May says she takes on anyone at any time on any show, and Shirakawa says May is great and she will give her a celebration she won’t forget.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

Allin applies a side-headlock, but Castagnoli shoves him away. Allin drops Castagnoli with an arm-drag, and Castagnoli goes to the floor. Castagnoli comes back in, but Allin gets him in a roll-up for a two count. Allin connects with a body press for another two count, and Castagnoli goes to the outside again. Allin goes for the Coffin Drop, but Castagnoli catches him and tosses him away. Castagnoli body blocks Allin to the barricade, and then follows with an uppercut to send him over it. Castagnoli grabs Allin and carries him up the steps and slams him into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli delivers shots to Allin and throws him into the corner. Castagnoli throws Allin into the barricade and tosses him back into the ring. Allin rolls to the outside and pulls Castagnoli into the ring skirt. Allin bites Castagnoli’s head and takes him out with a pair of dives. Allin gets Castagnoli back into the ring and goes for Coffin Drop, but Castagnoli cuts him off. Castagnoli delivers an avalanche gut-wrench suplex and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Castagnoli goes for the Giant Swing, but Allin counters with a roll-up foir a two count. Allin goes for a front chancery, but Castagnoli blocks in and goes for a powerbomb. Allin counters with a Code Red for a two count. Castagnoli comes back with an uppercut into the corner, and then follows with more uppercuts in the corner. Castagnoli delivers body shots and kicks Allin to the floor.

Castagnoli swings Allin into the ring steps and tosses him over the announcers’ table. Castagnoli throws Allin from the announcers’ table into the timekeeper’s area and gets back into the ring. Allin gets back into the ring at the nine count, and then Castagnoli drops him with a big lariat for the pin fall.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Renee interviews Private Party backstage. They say they can’t say their strategy for Full Gear, but it does seem the odds are stacked against them. They say the odds have always been stacked against them, but they will leave Full Gear with the titles. Big Boom AJ and Big Justice walk up and say they have a big announcement to make up next.

MJF is showing pulling up in a car, and then throws some coins toward a homeless guy and tells him to go get them. MJF says Adam Cole makes Roderick Strong feel all the positive things he lacks, and that’s why he trusted Cole as well. MJF says Cole is a fraud and a liar, but he does think Cole cares about Strong. MJF says he wants to make Cole watch a man he cares about suffer, and he is going to send Strong back to his trailer park. MJF says Strong will wish his mother hadn’t shot his father, but instead shot him.

Renee is backstage with Big Boom AJ and Big Justice. Boom says he isn’t concerned about the match against QT Marshall at Full Gear, because his strategy is to bring the boom. They say the only guy they want to ring the bell after he wins is The Rizzler.

Schiavone interviews Roderick Strong, who is with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Strong says he feels like a kid on Christmas morning, because he finally gets his hands on MJF this Saturday. Strong says he isn’t ashamed of his childhood and he actually feels sorry for MJF. Strong says to get the most out of life, you have to earn it, and he has done exactly that. Strong says MJF has been spoon-fed everything and he throws a fit like a baby until he gets what he wants. Strong tells MJF to look in the mirror and think about everything he has done to people. Strong says MJF is going to pay for all of his sins and he is going to break his back and leave him humbled.

Footage of the confrontation between Daniel Garcia, Jack Perry, and Matt Menard from this past Saturday’s Collision airs. Then, footage of Garcia and Menard having Perry tied up while Garcia breaks the headlights out of Perry’s bus airs. Garcia and Menard leave as Perry asks them if that is all they’re going to do.

—

Renee is backstage with Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii for their contract signing for next week’s ROH World Championship match. Jericho says he is not signing right now, because his legal team needs to look at it. Jericho takes the contract into the hallway, but Ishii follows him. Jericho tries to get away from him, but Ishii keeps pursuing him into the arena. They get into the ring and Jericho says he would sign the contract, but he doesn’t have a pen. Ishii pulls a pen out of his trunks and hands it to Jericho. Jericho signs the contract under duress, and then Big Bill and Bryan Keith attack Ishii from behind. Jericho goes to stab Ishii with the pen, but Mark Briscoe and Rocky Romero rush the ring to make the save. Keith get sent into the corner, and the Bill gets sent to the outside. Romero takes Bill out with a dive, and then Briscoe drops Keith with the Jay Driller. Ishii drops Jericho with a brain buster and signs the contract.

Renee interviews Jamie Hayter. Hayter says she is wondering why Julia Hart decided to interrupt her with her return vignette last week, and if Hart wants to have a chat… another video interrupts before Hayter can finish talking. This vignette focuses on Hart shooting arrows at a target as Brody King narrates.

Match 5 – Singles Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta dropkicks Cassidy into the corner and follows with a chop. Yuta delivers more shots and sends Cassidy across, but Cassidy slams his face into the turnbuckle. Cassidy gets a roll-up for a two count, and then immediately gets another two count. Cassidy gets a third two count and they stand at a stalemate. Cassidy applies a side-headlock and delivers a Stundog Millionaire that sends Yuta to the outside. Cassidy takes Yuta down with a dive through the ropes, but Yuta comes back with a brain buster on the top of the barricade Yuta stomps on Cassidy and brings him back to the apron. Yuta exposes the turnbuckle and stands on Cassidy’s head against it. Cassidy comes back and slams Yuta on the top turnbuckle, but Yuta pulls him to the apron and drops him with a DDT as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange shots and Yuta bits Cassidy’s head. Cassidy comes back with a body shot and follows with a roundhouse kick. Cassidy delivers a PK and follows with a brain buster for a two count. Cassidy delivers elbow strikes and goes for the Orange Punch, but Yuta ducks under and delivers a German suplex. Yuta follows with a chop, and then slams Cassidy down. Yuta goes for the hammer-and-anvil elbows, but Cassidy counters and begins joint manipulation on Yuta’s fingers. Cassidy delivers Soul Food, and then follows with a Michinoku Driver for a two count. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Yuta ducks under. Cassidy gets a roll-up for a two count, but Yuta comes back with a piledriver for a two count. Yuta delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes and locks in Cattle Mutilation. Cassidy gets his feet on the ropes, and then Yuta grabs a chair. Yuta swings it, but Cassidy ducks under and gets the pin fall on a roll-up.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Yuta and Cassidy stare each other down. PAC hits the ring and drops Cassidy with a pump kick. Castagnoli, Moxley, and Marina Shafir come to the ring. Castagnoli, PAC, and Yuta stomp Cassidy in the ring, and then PAC grabs some duct tape as Castagnoli puts Cassidy’s hands in his pockets. PAC tapes Cassidy’s arms to his midsection, and then Moxley delivers a right hand to him. All of the Death Riders take turns delivering shots and shoving Cassidy around, and then Cassidy comes back with his shin kicks to Moxley. Moxley drops him with a right hand, and then Shafir stands on his face. Moxley stomps on Cassidy’s head, and then they all leave the ring.

The rest of the Conglomeration come to the ring and cut Cassidy’s arms free, Cassidy gets to his feet and stares Moxley down. Cassidy hugs the rest of the Conglomeration and Moxley talks to the rest of the Death Riders as the show comes to a close.

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage

-Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa in action

Updated card for Full Gear

-AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Match: Private Party (c) vs. Kings of the Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed vs. The Outrunners

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

-Adam Page vs. Jay White

-Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

-MJF vs. Roderick Strong

-Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s championship champagne toast

-Zero Hour: Big Boom! AJ vs. QT Marshall

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite

-ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-The 2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament begins

