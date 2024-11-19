Tegan Nox removed from independent booking, LA Knight on getting in hot water in WWE

– During a recent interview with SPORTbible, United States Champion LA Knight revealed that his preference for spontaneity can sometimes be at odds with WWE management’s approach, occasionally landing him in hot water.

He said “Sometimes I get myself in trouble because I like to work a little more off the cuff, and sometimes they [WWE management] like a little structure. I try to meet them in the middle on that. For me, I want to listen and react instead of thinking of all this prefab. It didn’t feel right to me.

– Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) was released from WWE last month. It was later announced that she would be returning to the UK for an ATTACK! event. On Friday, ATTACK! announced that due to circumstances beyond their control, Newell will no longer be appearing at the show.

According to a report from Fightful Select, numerous talents on the UK indie scene were disappointed with the withdrawal. The report states that WWE and ATTACK! had been in discussions throughout the entire process and had been working closely to make the appearance happen.

Officials from ATTACK! praised WWE for having the talks, but they were “gutted” with the end result.

When asked if a non-compete clause prevented the appearance from taking place, it was said that “a myriad of issues” appeared to have caused her removal from the show.

ATTACK! is currently looking for a replacement for Newell. She is expected to appear for the promotion at some point in the future.

