Source: AEW is expected to run shows in smaller buildings in 2025

Bryan Alvarez says that AEW is expected to run shows in smaller buildings in 2025:

“I have been told that there is headway being made in running smaller buildings. Apparently, there actually was a logistical reason why they were running a lot of larger buildings and it had to do with the set and in particular, the lighting rig. There was something that they had in their set that was basically too large and heavy to get into smaller buildings.

So they have been working on retooling it so they can actually get their set into smaller buildings. So I think as the year 2025 kind of starts coming in, they’ve been talking about different ideas for production and everything like that.”

source: Wrestling Observer Live

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

