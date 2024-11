Rey Mysterio’s father passes away

Rey Mysterio honored his late father, Roberto Gutierrez, on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the life his father gave him. Gutierrez passed away on Sunday.

The Cauliflower Alley Club family extends our deepest condolences to wrestling Legend Rey Mysterio and his family on the passing of his beloved father, Roberto Gutierrez Sr at the age of 76. Rest in Peace Mr Gutierrez. pic.twitter.com/DWkSJfpS5Q — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) November 19, 2024

