Kofi Kingston is hoping Big E will be available for The New Day’s 10th anniversary WWE celebration, saying it “wouldn’t feel right” if he wasn’t there:

“I don’t think that we can have a New Day celebration without Big E there. It wouldn’t feel right. It wouldn’t taste right, you know? So I’m hoping he’s available. But like I said, man, he’s busy doing a lot of things out there. I don’t know what his schedule is gonna look like, but hopefully he will be there. It would feel incomplete if he was not involved in The New Day 10-year anniversary in some way.

“He had so much to do with the foundations of The New Day and what people think of when they think of The New Day. There’s still people to this day that when they see us, you know, like, Hey, New Day. They put their hand on their head. They put their hand on their hip as they twirl their hips, just like he did, you know? So, yeah, yeah, I would be willing to bet he’s going to be a part of it in some way, shape or form.”

soure: New York Post

