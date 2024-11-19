JBL on a possible Logan Paul vs. Mike Tyson match at WrestleMania

When JBL was asked about the possibility of fans witnessing Mike Tyson face Logan Paul at WrestleMania following Tyson’s fight against Jake Paul, he expressed genuine excitement about the idea. He described it as something that would be “awesome,” adding that it would be equally thrilling to see both Jake and Logan Paul at WrestleMania. JBL lavished praise on the Paul brothers, saying they were “amazing” and highlighting their significant achievements across various platforms.

He pointed out their incredible ability to capitalize on the internet and YouTube, describing their rise to fame as a “story that’s beyond belief.” JBL emphasized how the brothers have successfully captured the public’s attention, a phenomenon he referred to as “getting over.” This success has not only earned them widespread recognition but also translated into tremendous financial success, with career earnings in the hundreds of millions of dollars. JBL’s remarks showcased his admiration for their impact on entertainment, sports, and social media, and his belief in their ability to elevate events like WrestleMania.

Source: Something To Wrestle

