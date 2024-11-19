Jake Paul on a possible WWE run, Raw’s viewership, Gable Steveson on WWE stint
– Jake Paul says he would love to come to WWE but as Logan Paul’s manager like Paul Heyman.
“I would want to be your like Paul Heyman. I wouldn’t want to like wrestle as much like I could do some shit, but I would want to be like your sidekick business man.”
(via IMPAULSIVE)
– Raw on Monday averaged 1,516,000 viewers; 0.49 P18-49 rating
– Gable Steveson believes the time wasn’t right for him to be in the WWE.
(Source: Fox9)