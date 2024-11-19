Jake Paul on a possible WWE run, Raw’s viewership, Gable Steveson on WWE stint

Nov 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jake Paul says he would love to come to WWE but as Logan Paul’s manager like Paul Heyman.

“I would want to be your like Paul Heyman. I wouldn’t want to like wrestle as much like I could do some shit, but I would want to be like your sidekick business man.”

– Raw on Monday averaged 1,516,000 viewers; 0.49 P18-49 rating

– Gable Steveson believes the time wasn’t right for him to be in the WWE.

