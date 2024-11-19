Aldis on the possibility of an in-ring return, Kingston on Odyssey Jones being removed from WWE TV

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis on the possibility of an in-ring return:

“Look, it gets asked all the time by everyone except me. I have never once said ‘hey what about me? Could I wrestle?’, because I don’t need to.

“If and when the time comes, it’ll be what they want, and it will hopefully be the right time. I just told them ‘if you want to do that, I’m ready.'”

source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet

– Kofi Kingston has addressed Odyssey Jones being removed from WWE TV while involved in an on-screen angle with The New Day:

“One of the main lessons that I’ve learned is that you never know what tomorrow is going to bring with WWE. You always have to be ready to adjust at the drop of a hat. There have been times where we have known what’s going to happen at a “Monday Night Raw” for weeks and we work towards that, and then we get into the building, and then all of a sudden, we’re doing the exact opposite. And it’s your ability to adjust and roll with the punches that pulls you up. Nothing ever goes as planned.”

“So all that to say, you know, once Odyssey was out of the mix, we just had to figure out a way to pivot and keep the story going and keep on moving forward, because, as they say, the show must go on. And you figure out the best ways to adjust.”

source: New York Post

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

