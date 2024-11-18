WWE News and Notes

– WWE star Xavier Woods (via TV Insider) on his ‘friendship’ with Kenny Omega:

“I think, first of all, it’s funny you say friendship with Kenny Omega. I can not stand him. He is the worst.

“I think Ramen Noodles needs to hit him with a lawsuit for the hair that he has been showing. It has been this bane of my existence.

“So, on social media when he does feel the need to rear his disgustingly ugly head, I’m just going to put him back down. I have to shut him down.”

– WWE has announced that the new theme song for RAW on Netflix will be by Rapper Travis Scott.

– Batista looking positively grizzly in his newest film

– A recent reunion…

