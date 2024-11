Triple H shows up at Travis Scott’s Concert, names Travis Scott the new Hardcore Champion and invites him to the debut episode of RAW on Netflix.

Travis Scott said, “When can I put it to the test?” That’s when HHH invited him to RAW.

WWE CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/oIVcUFIt6f — TRAVIS SCOTT FANS (@LaflameScott) November 18, 2024

