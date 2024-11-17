Stephanie McMahon on her UFC 309 experience

Nov 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Stephanie McMahon comments on attending #
UFC 309 with Triple H:

“Thank you Dana White, UFC for taking such great care of Triple H and I last night at UFC 309!

“Congratulations Jon Jones, Charles Oliveira, Bo Nickal, Mauricio Ruffy and all the fighters who competed last night! It was Incredible!”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Izzi Dame

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal