Stephanie McMahon on her UFC 309 experience
Stephanie McMahon comments on attending #
UFC 309 with Triple H:
“Thank you Dana White, UFC for taking such great care of Triple H and I last night at UFC 309!
“Congratulations Jon Jones, Charles Oliveira, Bo Nickal, Mauricio Ruffy and all the fighters who competed last night! It was Incredible!”
Thank you @danawhite @ufc for taking such great care of @TripleH and I last night at #UFC309! Congratulations @Jonnybones @charlesdobronxs @ViviAraujoMMA @NoBickal, Mauricio Ruffy and all the fighters who competed last night @TheGarden! It was Incredible! pic.twitter.com/4I6j4i0em8
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 17, 2024