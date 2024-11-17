Liv Morgan on her dream match, date for Winter Is Coming Dynamite

Nov 17, 2024

– Liv Morgan says her dream match would be against Chyna in WWE because she’s a true icon.

“I would love to wrestle Chyna. I think we would have a great match, because of the size difference and when I think of Women in WWE, she is the first one that comes to mind because she is so iconic.”

Source: Complex

– AEW’s Winter Is Coming announced for December 11th.

