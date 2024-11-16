WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament bracket revealed
The WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament bracket was revealed earlier tonight.
The first round will consist of triple threat matches, with the semi finals and the title final being singles.
Bayley advanced to the semi-finals on SmackDown.
The first champion will be crowned at the ‘Saturday Nights Main Event” special on 12/14 in Long Island, NY.
