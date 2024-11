Triple H greets President Elect Donald Trump at UFC 309, also at the event RFK Jr and Elon Musk are with Trump.

Triple H meets and shakes hands with Donald Trump at #UFC309 tonight. (: @matthewconnell) pic.twitter.com/55ZEYZHKAw — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 17, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has arrived at MSG for #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/vVOjIkOsJW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 17, 2024

