As seen during last night’s edition of WWE Smackdown, there was a brawl between The New Bloodline and The OG Bloodline. Just as Reigns was getting the upper hand on Jacob Fatu, Bronson Reed attacked Reigns from behind. Reigns tried to fight back but was laid out by Solo Sikoa’s Samoan spike. Reed then delivered a tsunami to Reigns.

Reed is now officially part of the New Bloodline’s team for Survivor Series: War Games.

