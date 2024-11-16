Bayley on her 2019 heel turn, Lita and Trish Stratus at the Paul-Tyson fight (photo)

– During an interview with 8newsnow.com, Bayley commented on why she thinks her WWE heel turn in 2019 was necessary…

“Sometimes I think about where I would be with the fans. Because when I became a bad guy, I felt like I lost a genuine connection with fans, where it was like, ‘Oh, they don’t know how they feel about me, or whether they still want to like me or what it was.’ It was a genuine disconnection. So sometimes I still think about, ‘Man, I wonder if I never would have done that where I would be now,’ if I would be better, or if I’d be off worse.”

“But then I think about times like during the pandemic, I don’t know if that character would have been able to last through the pandemic and have the type of success that I did then. So I always credit them [for] allowing me to have that moment and them allowing me to explore my growth because I didn’t feel that what I was doing at the time was gonna extend my career any longer. So I knew I needed to turn that page and just make something different happen. As a fan, I want to everything. I want to be a bad guy, I want to be a good guy. I want to have all the crazy storylines, so that was the first taste of doing something different for myself. I catered to a lot of the fans coming in, but that was something I felt I needed for my career, so I don’t regret that at all.” (quotes courtesy of Colin Tessier)

– Trish Stratus & Lita were at the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight

