Scott D’Amore visits the WWE Performance Center, new Trish and Lita merchandise

Nov 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former TNA President Scott D’Amore Was Seen Recently At The WWE Performance Center.

D’Amore visited the facility on November 8th and was given a tour of the location. As of right now, D’Amore’s visit has not indicated anything, and the conversations between he and the staff were only informal.

Source: Fightful

Trish Stratus via X:

