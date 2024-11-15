Scott D’Amore visits the WWE Performance Center, new Trish and Lita merchandise
– Former TNA President Scott D’Amore Was Seen Recently At The WWE Performance Center.
D’Amore visited the facility on November 8th and was given a tour of the location. As of right now, D’Amore’s visit has not indicated anything, and the conversations between he and the staff were only informal.
Source: Fightful
– Trish Stratus via X:
Get it ➡️ https://t.co/gDHhKUbfXM pic.twitter.com/6SjdBa1ZtW
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) November 15, 2024