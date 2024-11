– Scapegoat Jack Perry vs Daniel Garcia for the TNT Title is made official for Full Gear

– The Continental Classic returns in two weeks

We give thanks for the bounty we are about to receive The Continental Classic is BACK in two weeks on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/LQzko5qv5q — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 14, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email