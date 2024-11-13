RVD on WWE’s motivation for bringing back ECW in 2006

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rob Van Dam commented on Vince McMahon’s motivation for bringing back the ECW brand in 2006…

“When WWE brought ECW back, there was several times there that could have been taken as evidence that they were just bringing it back to destroy it. I mean Vince [McMahon] was wearing the belt, and they changed all the OG’s with The New Breed… To me, they were making a statement there, and I know Vince didn’t like it when the fans would chant ECW during his shows when some of us [that] are represented were in the ring.”

(quote: WrestlingInc.com)

