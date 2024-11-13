Video: Grayson Waller on disrespecting Triple H after becoming Tag Team Champion

On disrespecting Triple H after becoming Tag Team Champion:

“I think I have a problem with authority. Maybe I don’t like DX in my former life. I don’t know, but there’s just something so fun about such a serious moment and not taking it seriously. I think everyone’s just so respectful these days, it kind of makes me sick in a way. I think people are too respectful, especially of legends and people in the game who’ve done a lot of great things. Yeah, that’s awesome but this is my time now. I’m not going to sit here and [say] ‘Oh, thank you, sir. Thank you so much for the opportunity.’ Especially on TV.”

On wrestling Edge in Madison Square Garden:

“The weird thing is, and I’ve talked about it before, I was coming off breaking my leg against Melo. I got cleared maybe two weeks before, but we were in London for a bit, and then we did something else, I’d had maybe an hour in the ring. So I’ve been cleared, I had one hour. Then I was going to do the talk show with Edge, and all of a sudden, I find out the night before that I’m wrestling him. That’s stressful because I don’t even know if I can wrestle, I haven’t really done anything on my leg. That’s the first time I’ve really felt the pressure and felt nervous, and usually I don’t. But then I watched a bunch of clips of McGregor in MSG fighting Eddie Alvarez, watched all the videos for the entrance, and just his vibe. I watched the fight three times, and all of a sudden I was feeling myself. I was like what are you going to do? Not do it. And then from that moment, I felt completely comfortable. The match went great, and I came backstage and I could barely walk. My leg wasn’t as good as it needed to be, but I got through it and now I’m very glad that I went in with that type of energy. To get in there with Edge who is one of the best of all time, and to do it in that kind of venue is very cool.”

On being put over by Edge after the bell:

“That’s not something he has to do. As much as I’m the kind of guy who doesn’t want to kiss ass of the legends, my way of saying thank you to them is saying really horrible things and going at them. I want to be on your level. I feel that’s the biggest respect I can give you is coming at you like everyone else, I don’t want to sit back. But little things like that, at the time, it didn’t mean as much as it does now. Now I look back and go that was pretty cool.”

On his dream guest for The Grayson Waller Effect:

“If I had to put this list two years ago when I first got The Grayson Waller Effect, it’s Cena, Cody, Shawn, Logan, the Mount Rushmore basically, that would be great. I’ve always said the dream guest is Trish Stratus. I’ve been saying it multiple times, and unfortunately, hasn’t happened yet. I’m going to keep saying it. Trish, come on, please be on my show. Let me give you the Grayson Waller rub. I just really respect her as a performer, and I’ve always liked her for so long. So that’s always my answer, and until it happens I can’t really give another answer. There’s so many legends. I feel like the legends are really coming backstage a lot more now recently. I don’t know if it was different in the past, but every pay-per-view, there’s just all the guys and girls from the past there. They’re super excited. So hopefully I can get some of them involved as well.”

