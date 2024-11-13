11/13/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

Adam Page and Christian Cage (w/Kip Sabian, Mother Wayne, and Nick Wayne) vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson

Page and White start the match. They lock up and back into the ropes, but have a clean break. Page applies a side-headlock, but White comes back with a side-headlock takeover. Page gets to his feet and sends White off the ropes, but White goes for a shoulder tackle. White applies another side-headlock, but Page comes back with an elbow strike and stomps White down as Cage tags himself in. Cage stomps on White, but White comes back and slings him into the corner. Robinson tags in and they lock up. Robinson backs Cage into the corner, but Cage comes back with a kick to the midsection. Cage goes for a clothesline, but Robins ducks under and delivers right hands. Page gets into the ring, and then Cage drops Robinson with a neck-breaker. Cage and Page double-team Robinson for a bit, and then Cage throws Robinson to the outside. Nick kicks Robinson in the midsection, and Page tosses him back into the ring.

Cage tags out, and Page grinds his forearm into Robinson’s face in the corner. Page delivers a few chops, and then slams Robinson down for a two count. Cage tags back in and kicks Robinson in the ribcage. Cage stands on Robinson’s face, and then delivers another neck-breaker for a two count. Cage wrenches Robinson’s neck, and then tosses him to the outside again. Nick goes for another kick, but Hook grabs him and pulls him over the barricade. Hook and Nick brawl into the concourse area as Cage looks on. Robinson drops Cage with a neck-breaker on the outside and gets back into the ring. Page tosses Cage back into the ring and tags in. White delivers a shot to Page and tags in, and then they exchange elbow strikes. White gains the advantage with chops, and then follows with right hands. White takes Page down with a dragon-screw, and then does the same to Cage. White connects with a back elbow in the corner, but Page comes back with an elbow strike of his own. White drops Page with a DDT and Cage goes for Killswitch, but White drops him with a DDT as well.

White throws Page into the corner and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out at two. Robinson tags back in, and he and White double-team Page in the corner. White delivers a brain buster and Robinson goes for the cover, but Page kicks out at two. Cage pulls Robinson to the outside, but Robinson drops him with a right hand. Robinson goes up top, but Page trips him up. Page gouges White’s eyes and drops him with a springboard lariat. Page climbs up and pulls Robinson’s beard before dropping him with an avalanche fall-away slam for a two count. Page delivers a Liger Bomb and goes for the cover, but White breaks it up at two. White tosses Page to the apron and delivers an uppercut to Cage. Page delivers a shot to White and goes for the Buckshot, but White dodges and takes him down. Cage goes for the Killswitch on White, but Robinson breaks it up with a right hand. White drops Cage and Page with suplexes, and then delivers the Bladerunner to Cage into the barricade.

Robinson delivers left hands to Page, but Page goes for Deadeye. Robinson rolls through, but Mother gets on the apron to distract the referee and Page eventually kicks out at two. Sabian hits Robinson in the head with Cage’s contract case, and then Page delivers Deadeye for the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Page and Christian Cage

Renee Paquette interviews the AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, who is with Kamille. Mone says Paquette knows what’s up and then says it is not her fault that Kamille can’t drive. Mone tells Kamille to put their stuff in the locker room, and then Kamille drops her jacket. Mone yells at her, and then says she made Kris Statlander scream for mercy in the Statement Maker a few weeks ago. Statlander appears behind her and Mone yells for Kamille. Statlander shoves Kamille into the wall and goes after Mone, but Kamille comes back after her. Statlander ends up sending Kamille and Mone through a wall.

Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Will Ospreay. Ospreay says he is not after the AEW International Championship right now, but he does want some answers from Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher comes to the stage and says he came out alone to prove that he is not a coward, unlike Ospreay, who didn’t show up a few weeks ago when he called him out. Fletcher says the Family is not far behind and if Ospreay lays a finger on him, they will send him home for a lot longer than three weeks.

Ospreay says he thinks Fletcher has something in his back pocket and just wants to talk. Fletcher throws a screwdriver at Ospreay, and Ospreay tosses it out of the ring. Ospreay says he is looking at someone who used to be his brother, but he now views with hatred. Ospreay says they took over Japan with Mark Davis and Fletcher knows everything about him. Ospreay says he wants answers from Fletcher, not from Don Callis. Fletcher says Ospreay did a lot for him, but then says he thinks Ospreay was really doing it for himself. Fletcher says everything Ospreay does is for himself, and says Ospreay always wanted him to be good but never good enough to surpass him.

Fletcher brings up what Ospreay did to Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega, and then Ospreay asks Fletcher if he is just like him for turning on him and then brings up everything he did before he turned on Okada. Ospreay asks Fletcher what he has done, and then Fletcher says he is going to surpass him in every single accomplishment and he wants to prove it at Full Gear. Ospreay says if Fletcher wants his five minutes of fame, then look no further. Ospreay says he is Mr. PPV and no one can surpass what he does at them. Ospreay accepts the match and says Fletcher has taken something from him and his son with the Tiger Driver, so he is going to take something from Fletcher at Full Gear. Fletcher says he is not just coming for a piece at Full Gear, he is coming for everything. Brian Cage and Lance Archer get into the ring, and then Ospreay says he has friends as well as Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs get into the ring.

All six guys brawl, and then Davis and Fletcher back into each other and get in each other’s faces. Ospreay sends Fletcher to the outside and takes him out with a dive, and then Archer is the last guy left in the ring.

Match 2 – Falls Count Anywhere Match

Lance Archer vs. Roderick Strong

Archer meets Strong at the tunnel, but Strong hits him with a kendo stick. They brawl through the other tunnel and Archer slams Strong through a table backstage. Archer goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Archer is still in control of Strong. Archer charges against the barricade in the crowd, but Strong dodges and delivers shots to Archer. Brian Cage comes back and attacks Strong in the crowd, and then goes for a powerbomb. Strong tries to fight back, but Archer comes back as well. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett rush out to save Strong, and then Taven and Strong double-team Archer. Archer kicks Taven in the face, and then stomps on Strong. Archer brings Taven to the top of the barricade and chokeslams him into a few security guys. Archer pulls Strong to the top of the barricade, but Strong trips him up and delivers elbow strikes. Strong hits Archer with a chair and follows with a leaping knee strike over the barricade for the pin fall.

Winner: Roderick Strong

-After the match, MJF is shown watching from his location. Strong gets a microphone and says at Full Gear, everything with MJF finally ends. Konosuke Takeshita gets into the ring and beats Strong down before Adam Cole makes the save.

Match 3 – Singles Match

Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Cole and Takeshita exchange shots and Cole beats Takeshita into the corner. Cole stomps Takeshita down, but Takeshita comes back with more shots. Cole sends him into the ropes and clotheslines him to the floor. Takeshita comes back in, but Cole beats him down and slams him into the corner. Takeshita comes back with a shot to the midsection, and then chops Cole in the corner. Cole comes back with a kick to the face, and then kicks Takeshita in the knee as well. Cole goes for the Panama Sunrise, but Takeshita drops him with an elbow strike as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Takeshita delivers another elbow strike to Cole and runs the ropes, but Cole drops him with a neck-breaker over his knee for a two count. Takeshita comes back with a Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out at two. Takeshita delivers elbow strikes, but Cole comes back with a few of his own. Takeshita drops Cole with one shot, but Cole comes back with more of his own. Cole goes for a pump kick, but Takeshita blocks it and delivers another elbow strike. Takeshita comes off the ropes, but Cole delivers a pump kick and an enzuigiri. Cole goes for the Boom, but Takeshita dodges and takes Cole down again. Cole comes right back with a brain buster over his knee and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out at two. Cole goes for Panama Sunrise, but Takeshita counters and slams Cole down. Takeshita delivers a release German suplex and follows with a lariat for a two count.

Takeshita goes for a running knee strike, but Cole dodges and Takeshita runs the ropes. Takeshita goes for the Takeshita-line, but Cole counters and delivers the Panama Sunrise. Cole goes for the Boom, but Takeshita rolls out of the ring and puts on MJF’s Dynamite diamond ring. Cole goes after him, but Takeshita delivers a shot with the ring and crawls back into the ring for the pin fall.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

-After the match, MJF is shown laughing from his location. Strong runs back to the ring and attacks Takeshita, but Takeshita drops him with a low blow. Takeshita puts the ring back on, but Kyle O’Reilly rushes the ring with a chair as Takeshita escapes. Takeshita walks up the ramp, but Ricochet walks out and delivers a kick to Takeshita’s chest. Takeshita drops the International title and Ricochet picks it up. O’Reilly checks on Strong and Cole, but doesn’t shake hands with Cole after Cole offers. Strong and Cole talk in the ring and fist-bump as O’Reilly looks on.

The Death Riders are shown arriving to the arena as the show heads to a commercial.

Renee interviews The Hurt Syndicate. Before Bobby Lashley can say anything, MVP interrupts and asks her where she got her journalism degree. MVP hypes Lashley up and asks him how it feels to know he can end Swerve Strickland’s career in two weeks. Lashley says he will make an example out of and hurt Strickland at Full Gear.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta attack JD Drake with a chair on the stage, and then Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir come out as well. Moxley gets into the ring and says he has been thinking about Orange Cassidy a lot the past few days. Moxley says Cassidy couldn’t save Chuck Taylor or Yuta, and then says Cassidy has the chance of a lifetime at Full Gear. Moxley says people are counting on Cassidy, so he has to make an example out of him. Moxley says he will brutalize Cassidy and then everyone else will run and hide. Moxley says they control and AEW World Championship, which means they control AEW and have the power.

Cassidy interrupts, and he is joined by Mark Briscoe and Rocky Romero. Cassidy says he agrees with Moxley and he believes he can do the things he says he can do. Cassidy says Moxley has the symbol that represents AEW and they could fight anywhere in the building, but the only way to become the AEW World Champion is by wrestling. Cassidy says he has wrestled more than anyone in AEW and he beat Moxley before. Cassidy says he will beat Moxley again and take the power back. Cassidy says there are a couple of pawns who need to be taken care of, and Yuta is one of them. Cassidy says he and Yuta will wrestle next week, and he will remove the pawn that allows him to take the king.

Moxley says no matter what happens, the only message he has for Cassidy and anyone else who thinks they want what he has: abandon all hope.

Moxley and his crew leave through the crowd, but Darby Allin dives onto them. Cassidy, Briscoe, and Romero go after the Death Riders in the crowd, but Shafir and Moxley are able to escape as the rest of them brawl. Outside the arena, Moxley and Shafir make it to the truck, and then Castagnoli catches up, but they try to leave without Yuta. Allin dives into the back of the truck, and then brawls with Castagnoli. Castagnoli swings him into a garage door, and then he and Yuta get into the back of the truck before it pulls away. Cassidy and his crew check on Allin, and Allin screams that he is still standing as the truck pulls away.

Footage of the Trios Fight Without Honor between the Conglomeration and the Learning Tree from last week’s Dynamite airs. Renee then interviews the Learning Tree. She tells him Tomohiro Ishii has challenged him for the ROH World Championship in two weeks on Dynamite and asks him if he accepts. Big Bill talks about challenges, and then Jericho says he has a soft spot for Ishii. Jericho says he was a main eventer in Japan while Ishii was a young boy, but Ishii has gone on to become one of the toughest professional wrestlers in the world. Jericho says they had a match two years ago in Chicago, and he accepts the challenge. Jericho says he is going to invoke the spirit of former ROH World Champions like Jay Briscoe in Chicago, and Bryan Keith says Jericho is going to blow Ishii away in the Windy City.

The 2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament will begin in two weeks on Dynamite.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Penelope Ford

They lock up and Baker takes Ford down. Baker gets a roll-up for a two count and they lock up again. Baker applies a wrist-lock, but Ford turns it into one of her own. Baker turns it back around, but Ford gets free with a hammer shot and applies another wrist-lock of her own. Baker gets free with an elbow strike, and then drops Ford with a neck-breaker. Ford goes to the outside, but Baker goes after her. Ford gets back into the ring, and Baker follows, but then Ford goes back out. Ford trips Baker up on the apron and delivers an elbow strike. Ford delivers double knees to the midsection as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange elbow strikes, and then Ford sends Baker into the corner. Baker comes back and slams Ford into the corner, and then drops her with a few clotheslines. Baker delivers elbow strikes and follows with a Slingblade. Baker goes go the corner, but Ford slams her face-first into the turnbuckle. Ford delivers a handspring back elbow and follows with a running kick to the face. Ford delivers an elbow strike and picks her up, but Baker counters with a ripcord elbow strike. Baker goes for a clothesline, but Ford ducks under and drops Baker with a cutter for a two count. Ford goes for a moonsault press, but Baker dodges and delivers a thrust kick. Baker follows with another kick, and drops Ford with a neck-breaker. Baker puts on her glove, but Ford kicks her into the ropes and applies a Muta Lock. Baker transitions into the Lockjaw and Ford taps out.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

-After the match, Serena Deeb comes to the stage and stares down Baker.

Renee interviews Mina Shirakawa. Shirakawa says she is excited for Mariah May’s match against Anna Jay on Collision, and then says they will have a big champagne celebration afterwards. Harley Cameron walks in and throws the champagne on the ground, and then challenges Shirakawa to a match on Collision.

Match 5 – Singles Match

Lio Rush vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

Rush runs the ropes, but Strickland cuts him off. Rush ducks to the floor, but gets back into the ring after a few seconds. Strickland takes him down, but Rush comes back and they send each other into the ropes. Rush drives his shoulder into Strickland’s midsection, and they both flip to the outside and stare each other down. Rush gouges Strickland’s eyes, but Strickland slams him into the ring apron. Strickland gets Rush back into the ring and goes up top, but Rush flips into the ropes to send him to the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

