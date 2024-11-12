Mark Henry comments on WWE’s new ID program

Earlier this month, WWE announced the launch of a new indie wrestling development program and multiple prospects were officially confirmed.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry explained why WWE ID is good for wrestling. Henry stated that one benefit to the program will be addressing past issues in a talent’s life…

“You need somebody to go, ‘Hey. You’re on the radar. What are you doing to fix things? Because you still have a criminal record. We can’t get you into Canada. Are you working on that? What about getting this expunged from your record? You’re going to have to spend money on that. Why should the WWE spend money on trying to get your life together?’ Those are conversations that are gonna have to be had.”

“You’re gonna have to go to a talent [and] say, ‘Hey man. We love what you do in the ring. But we want you to drop 40 pounds.’ And they’re gonna say that to girls, too. You know those are hard-ass conversations. ‘He called me fat!’ No. We’re trying to get you ready for television if you want to do this.”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

