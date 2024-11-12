Location of the 12/21 AEW Collision, Collision’s viewership, Kazuchika Okada a daddy again

Nov 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW are reportedly planning to hold the December 21 edition of Collision at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Kazuchika Okada and Suzuko Mimori are thrilled to announce the arrival of their second child. Congrats to the couple.

– Numbers are in for the 11/9 episode of AEW Collision…

332,000 viewers (P2+)
P18-49 rating: 0.10

