Location of the 12/21 AEW Collision, Collision’s viewership, Kazuchika Okada a daddy again
– AEW are reportedly planning to hold the December 21 edition of Collision at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.
– Kazuchika Okada and Suzuko Mimori are thrilled to announce the arrival of their second child. Congrats to the couple.
#congratulations pic.twitter.com/LPux5YZMcA
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) November 12, 2024
– Numbers are in for the 11/9 episode of AEW Collision…
332,000 viewers (P2+)
P18-49 rating: 0.10