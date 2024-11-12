Location of the 12/21 AEW Collision, Collision’s viewership, Kazuchika Okada a daddy again

– AEW are reportedly planning to hold the December 21 edition of Collision at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

– Kazuchika Okada and Suzuko Mimori are thrilled to announce the arrival of their second child. Congrats to the couple.

– Numbers are in for the 11/9 episode of AEW Collision…

332,000 viewers (P2+)

P18-49 rating: 0.10

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

