Jon Moxley on his new vision for AEW

Jon Moxley speaks to the NY Post about his new vision for AEW:

“There will be a lot of stuff that won’t be a part of this AEW.

For example, earlier in the year, I was having a conversation, or was around the conversation, earlier in the year I heard a backstage type person talking about interviews or pre-tapes or something.

It was a situation where talents were not put in a position to succeed due to lack of preparation, framework, direction, and things like that. This individual said, ‘Well, it’s bottom of the card, it doesn’t matter.’ Can you imagine saying that? You’re fu*king fired. Go work at Sunglass Hut. You should be fu*king pistol whipped for saying that.

For one, everybody that is on the top of the card was at one time on the bottom of the card. That’s how it works. You climb the ladder. You see this frustration or confusion from some of these talents because there’s no fu*king ladder.

They don’t know what to do. They are just wandering in the desert. We’re going to grab them and we’re going to walk them.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

