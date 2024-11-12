11/12/24 WWE NXT Coverage

Booker T and Vic Joseph are on commentary from Orlando, Florida, and then highlights of last week’s show in Philadelphia are shown.

—

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend

Giulia and Legend start the match, and Giulia delivers a body shot and applies a side-headlock. Legend gets free, but Giulia kicks her away. Legend comes right back with a pump kick, and then Jackson tags in. Legend drops an elbow on Giulia, and then Jackson connects with a shot and gets a two count. Jackson gets a few more two counts, and then Giulia gets one of her own. Giulia comes back with a shot to the midsection, but Jackson kicks her in the face and follows with a missile dropkick for another two count. Jackson picks Giulia up, but Giulia transitions into a submission and Vaquer tags in. Giulia and Vaquer double-team Jackson for a bit, and then deliver a double elbow drop for a two count. Vaquer connects with a leg drop, and then slams Jackson’s face into the mat repeatedly. Jackson comes back with a show, and then Legend tags in.

Legend delivers right hands to Vaquer, and then Giulia comes in. Legend tosses both Giulia and Vaquer down, and Jackson tags back in. Jackson gets on Legend’s shoulders, and then dives onto Giulia and Vaquer on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Legend drops Vaquer with a delayed vertical suplex. Jackson tags in and applies a straitjacket hold, but Vaquer comes back with a kick to the face. Vaquer elbows Legend on the apron, and then Giulia tags in. Giulia delivers right hands to Jackson and slams Legend down. Giulia suplexes Jackson and goes for the cover, but Jackson kicks out at two. Giulia kicks Jackson in the face in the corner, and then she and Vaquer double-team Jackson with a double back suplex after Vaquer tags in. Vaquer goes for the cover, but Legend breaks it up at two.

Giulia and Vaquer double-team Legend, and then Giulia delivers a missile dropkick from the apron. Jackson rolls Vaquer up for a two count, and then Vaquer slams her into the corner. Giulia tags back in and connects with a missile dropkick. Vaquer delivers a back-breaker, and then she and Giulia deliver a double knee strike to Jackson’s face for the pin fall.

Winners: Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer

-After the match, Rich Brennan interviews Giulia and Vaquer about being in Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches. Giulia says she knew this day would come, and then Vaquer tells Giulia she will see her at Deadline. They get face-to-face and smirk at each other.

—

A video package airs, going over the rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches at Deadline.

—

Match 2 – Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Cora Jade vs. Sol Ruca

Ruca dodges a right hand and slams Jade down. Ruca stands on Jade’s back and follows with a right hand. Jade comes back with a knee strike and follows with a double stomp for a two count. Jade clams Ruca into the turnbuckle, and then chokes her with her boot. Jade chokes Ruca over the middle rope and goes for the cover, but Ruca kicks out at two. Ruca comes back with a jaw-breaker, and then they exchange forearm shots. Ruca delivers a clothesline, and then follows with a few flying forearms and a cross-body. Ruca charges into the corner, but Jade sends her to the apron. Ruca delivers an enzuigiri and comes back in, but Jade dodges and goes for a DDT. Ruca shoves her away and Jade charges, but Ruca dodges and delivers the Sol Snatcher for the pin fall.

Winner: Sol Ruca

—

Cedric Alexander and Je’Von Evans are backstage talking about their Iron Survivor Qualifying Matches later, and then Dion Lennox and Karmen Petrovic are shown talking to each other. Brinley Reece walks up, and then Ashante Adonis does as well. A Mixed Tag Team Match gets made between all four of them for next week, with Adonis and Petrovic on one side and Lennox and Reece on the other.

—

Ava is in a boardroom with a lot of the tag teams in NXT. She says she needs them all to show the world what the NXT tag team division is all about. All of the guys start arguing, and then Ava tells them again to show her why they should be Axiom and Nathan Frazer’s next challengers.

—

Match 3 – Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Cedric Alexander vs. Wes Lee

They lock up, but neither back gains the advantage. They lock up again, and Alexander is able to toss Lee down this time. Lee backs into the corner, but comes back with a side-headlock. Alexander turns it into one of his own and takes Lee down. Lee backs Alexander into the ropes, but Alexander applies another headlock and takes Lee back down. Lee comes back, but Alexander sends him to the outside and attempts a dive as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Alexander delivers a few shots, but Lee takes him back down. Lee runs the ropes, but Alexander drops him with a dropkick. Alexander delivers a few chops and follows with a knee to the midsection. Lee goes to the apron, but Alexander slams him down. Alexander follows with a springboard flat-liner and goes for the cover, but Lee kicks out at two. Lee comes back with a superkick, and then kicks Alexander in the knee. Lee delivers the Cardiac Kick and goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Lee goes for a 450 splash, but Alexander dodges and delivers a clothesline. Alexander goes after Lee, but Lee pulls the turnbuckle pad off. Alexander hits a Michinoku Driver and goes for the cover, but the referee is putting the turnbuckle pad back on and only makes a two count. Lee comes back with a trip into another exposed turnbuckle and then takes Alexander down for the pin fall.

Winner: Wes Lee

—

A video airs with Shawn Speats and Brooks Jensen meeting with Tony D’Angelo. Spears says he doesn’t care about D’Angelo’s title of “the Don,” but he does care about his other title. D’Angelo says it took him almost three years to win it, and then Spears says he wants Jensen to challenge for the title. Spears says he is starving and thanks D’Angelo for his time. They make it to their car and Spears tells Jensen that’s how to deal with the boss.

—

Byron Saxton interviews Kelani Jordan backstage. Jordan says she has been waiting for her rematch since Halloween Havoc and she is getting her title back. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx interrupt and say they will make sure Fallon Henley gets the job done tonight.

—

The NXT Champion, Trick Williams, makes his way to the ring. Williams says he is here to talk about Ridge Holland, and then says he isn’t going out like that. Williams tries to call Holland out, but Andre Chase interrupts. Chase says he doesn’t have beef with Williams, but he does have it with Holland and he isn’t done with him. Williams says he understands that and says after everything Chase has been through he is able to bounce back and land on his feet. Williams says people should recognize Chase for what he has done in NXT, which is everything. Williams says almost everything, and then says Chase hasn’t had an NXT title match. Williams is about to offer him a match, but Holland interrupts.

Holland says Williams is ducking him for a guy he put in an ambulance two weeks ago. Holland says he has moved on from Chase and says he made the ECW Arena fall silent when he pinned him last week. Holland says he is the biggest threat to Williams, and then Chase says he wants one more match against Holland. Holland says no, and then Chase says he will put the university on the line. Holland says he doesn’t care about the university, because the only thing he cares about is the NXT title. Williams says Holland wants a title shot and Chase wants a match with Holland, and then Williams says they can meet next week and the winner can face him at Deadline.

Williams says he is pulling for Chase, and then hypes up Chase’s relationships with Chase U. Holland says if he beats Chase next week, then Chase University will close down. Holland says for a man who can never win the big one, it’s a big gamble and asks Chase what he is going to do. Williams hypes him up, and Chase accepts the stipulation. Holland delivers an elbow strike to Chase, and then Williams takes Holland down. Williams and Chase stomp Holland down, but Holland escapes the ring and stares them down.

—

A vignette airs for Jaida Parker. Parker says whoever is in the Iron Survivor Challenge with her will be finished, because she will be leaving as the iron survivor.

—

The December 17th NXT will be on the road in Lowell, Massachusetts.

—

Josh Briggs is backstage with Ava and says he learned a lot in Japan, but Eddy Thorpe interrupts and says he needs something to prove himself. Ava agrees and says she put him in an Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match.

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons

Rizzo delivers a hard shot to Lyons, but Lyons kicks her in the midsection and sends her to the apron. Rizzo comes back with a shot and goes for a sunset flip, but Lyons holds on and delivers right hands. Lyons sends Rizzo to the corner, but Rixxo comes back with a shot. Lyons puts Rizzo over the middle rope and clubs her across the back, but Rizzo comes back and goes up top. Rizzo comes off the ropes, but Lyons catches her in a Full Nelson and slams her into the top rope a few times. Lyons slams Rizzo down and goes for the cover, but Rizzo kicks out at two. Lyons delivers a few hip checks on the apron and gets Rizzo back into the ring for a two count. Lyons applies a Full Nelson on the mat, but Rizzo gets free with a side-headlock take down. Rizzo delivers a back elbow and follows with a forearm shot and a few clotheslines. Rizzo goes for a suplex, but Lyons fights her off. Rizzo comes off the middle rope and takes Lyons down. Rizzo drops Lyons with a Thesz Press and delivers another elbow strike for a pair of two counts. Rizzo kicks Lyons away and comes off the ropes, but Lyons counters with a kick. Lyons connects with a splash out of the corner and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons

-After the match, Rizzo hits Lyons in the back of the head with a crowbar before leaving the ring.

—

Duke Hudson, Riley Osborne, and Thea Hail stop Andre Chase backstage. They ask Chase what he is doing and tell him putting up the university is two much. Chase hypes them up and says he is not going to let anyone break them up. Chase says he has never had a shot at the NXT title and he is going to get an opportunity to earn that next week. Chase says the university will be riding the highest of highs next week and then walks away, and then Hudson says they might have the lowest of lows.

—

A vignette airs for Zaria. She says she has come to NXT to rip and tear, and then talks about the Iron Survivor Challenge. She says that is her kind of fun, and after Deadline there will be no more mystery as to who is Zaria.

—

Match 5 – Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Je’Von Evans vs. Lexis King

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

