WWE Raw returns at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening with a live show from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

Scheduled for tonight’s two-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time program is Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, GUNTHER and Damian Priest go face-to-face, Bronson Reed will address the WWE Universe and more.

WWE Raw results from Monday, November 11, 2024.

WWE RAW RESULTS 11/11/24

WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. kicks things off as always. Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show as we see arrival shots of various WWE Superstars.

GUNTHER, Damian Priest & Ludwig Kaiser Kick Off The Show

From there, we shoot inside Van Andel Arena where we hear the Imperium theme. Out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion in a suit, wearing his belt, to kick off this week’s show.

He says he doesn’t look to the past but he’s still the champ and he needs to now focus on Damian Priest. Priest doesn’t let Gunther finish, as he makes his way to the ring. Priest gets into Gunther’s face and starts listing off cons about him that Gunther is probably going to say about him.

Priest says the only reason Gunther is the champ is because he was betrayed by his brother. Priest says everyone can tell that Gunther doubts himself more and more. Priest says this doubt comes from the fact that Gunther knows he can’t beat Priest. Priest eggs on Gunther to take a shot at him.

Ludwig Kaiser comes out asking what Priest is doing here and why he’s doubting the Ring General. Kaiser reminds Priest that he’s lost to Gunther and tells Priest to leave the ring and as he’s verbally berating Damian Priest, Gunther puts his hand over Kaiser’s mic and then Priest smokes Kaiser and sends him over the ropes. Gunther and Priest stand in the ring and Gunther retreats.

Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is with Damage CTRL duo IYO SKY and Kairi Sane when up walks Dakota Kai to make her return. Kai talks about losing months of her career due to the Pure Fusion Collective. The three head to the ring for opening six-woman tag-team action against PFC.

As they settle in the ring, we head to a mid-match commercial break. The show returns to a backstage segment with R-Truth and Kofi Kingston talking like buddies. Xavier Woods snoops in the background and speaks up eventually. Pete Dunne walks in and takes issue with Truth calling him Butch.

They go back-and-forth and then Kingston speaks up on Truth’s behalf. Woods tells Dunne they don’t want any issues because it’s not their problem. Kingston says maybe it is his problem. Woods walks off angry. Kingston and Dunne is announced for later tonight.

Inside the arena, PFC make their way out and the six-woman bout gets underway. From there, we see some brief back-and-forth action before the show heads into a mid-match break. We return to Kai’s injury recovered leg being worked over until SKY hits Over The Moonsault for the win.

Winners: Damage CTRL

Backstage With The Original Bloodline

We see footage of The Original Bloodline reuniting at last week’s SmackDown. Backstage we see Sami Zayn, “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso talking backstage live. Zayn and Jimmy are already teasing not getting along.

Jey keeps them on track. They talk about needing a fifth member for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series. Zayn says he knows someone. He’ll text Jey later and give him an update about it.

Kofi Kingston vs. Pete Dunne

Back inside the arena, The New Day theme hits and out comes Kofi Kingston for the second match of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle for singles action, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

