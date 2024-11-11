WWE News and Notes

– Logan Paul (via Instagram) says he began the “Yeet” catchphrase and it belongs to him and not Jey Uso. NO YEET!

“I’m father of yeet. The grandfather of the yeet, I began the yeet and I will yeet as I please!”

– WWE originally had plans for Jason Jordan to produce Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Bron Breakker vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso dark matches for the 11/8 Smackdown show in Buffalo, N.Y. Instead, things were changed to feature Cody Rhodes, Uso & Zayn vs. Breakker, Kaiser & Carmelo Hayes, which Jordan produced.

– B-Fab says she will be crowned the first WWE Women’s US Championship in history:

“I’m going to take that title and make it Fabulous!”

– WWE has announced the pre-sale for the February 3rd Raw in Cleveland

Exclusive Presale!

Use Code: WWETIX

See your favorite WWE Superstars in action LIVE including:

World Heavyweight Champion

“The Ring General”

GUNTHER

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Women’s World Champion

Liv Morgan

“Main Event”

Jey Uso

“The Eradicator”

Rhea Ripley

“The Scottish Warrior”

Drew McIntyre

R-Truth

And many more!

