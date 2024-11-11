WWE News and Notes
– Logan Paul (via Instagram) says he began the “Yeet” catchphrase and it belongs to him and not Jey Uso. NO YEET!
“I’m father of yeet. The grandfather of the yeet, I began the yeet and I will yeet as I please!”
– WWE originally had plans for Jason Jordan to produce Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Bron Breakker vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso dark matches for the 11/8 Smackdown show in Buffalo, N.Y. Instead, things were changed to feature Cody Rhodes, Uso & Zayn vs. Breakker, Kaiser & Carmelo Hayes, which Jordan produced.
– B-Fab says she will be crowned the first WWE Women’s US Championship in history:
“I’m going to take that title and make it Fabulous!”
– WWE has announced the pre-sale for the February 3rd Raw in Cleveland
