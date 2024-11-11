WWE News and Notes

Nov 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Logan Paul (via Instagram) says he began the “Yeet” catchphrase and it belongs to him and not Jey Uso. NO YEET!

“I’m father of yeet. The grandfather of the yeet, I began the yeet and I will yeet as I please!”

– WWE originally had plans for Jason Jordan to produce Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Bron Breakker vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso dark matches for the 11/8 Smackdown show in Buffalo, N.Y. Instead, things were changed to feature Cody Rhodes, Uso & Zayn vs. Breakker, Kaiser & Carmelo Hayes, which Jordan produced.

B-Fab says she will be crowned the first WWE Women’s US Championship in history:

“I’m going to take that title and make it Fabulous!”

– WWE has announced the pre-sale for the February 3rd Raw in Cleveland

Exclusive Presale!
Use Code: WWETIX

See your favorite WWE Superstars in action LIVE including:

World Heavyweight Champion

“The Ring General”

GUNTHER

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Women’s World Champion

Liv Morgan

“Main Event”

Jey Uso

“The Eradicator”

Rhea Ripley

“The Scottish Warrior”

Drew McIntyre

R-Truth

And many more!

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Yuna Manase‏

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal