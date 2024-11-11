WWE legend praises a WWE NXT women’s tag team match as one of the best he’s ever seen

Demolition’s Smash recently praised a WWE NXT women’s tag team match as one of the best he’s ever seen. Speaking in an interview with “Hitting The Turnbuckle,” he shared how impressed he was by the modern tag team wrestling scene, especially a recent six-person tag match on NXT. “I watched the ladies wrestling and it was on NXT, it was a six-man tag, and it was one of the best matches I’ve seen,” Smash recalled, though he didn’t specify which match it was.

Despite not being a frequent viewer, Smash emphasized how exceptional the match was, admitting, “I couldn’t believe how good the bout was,” and added that he’s “never seen male wrestlers pull off what they did in the match.” He noted his positive view of tag team wrestling’s recent improvements: “I don’t watch a lot of wrestling, I’m pretty busy doing a lot of things — but, in the last year or so, I think the tag team wrestling has gotten way better than it was.”

Reflecting on his own career with Ax, Smash recalled how they consistently worked with top-tier teams and enjoyed every match, saying, “When I watched wrestling three/four years ago, it seemed like the guys didn’t even want to be together sometimes, they were just thrown together.” However, he added that today, “This seems to have changed lately,” and expressed optimism about the future of tag team wrestling.

Addressing the possibility of a WWE Hall of Fame induction, Ax and Smash discussed past obstacles with WWE. They suggested that induction wasn’t feasible under Vince McMahon’s leadership but are hopeful it could happen now that McMahon is no longer in charge, indicating they’re open to mending their relationship with WWE.

Source: Hitting The Turnbuckle

