Update on WWE’s TV taping schedule
WWE is set to tape a double episode of RAW tonight and a double episode of SmackDown next Friday.
There will also be a double taping of SmackDown on Dec 13 the day before the huge return of Saturday Night’s Main Event in Long Island, New York.
This is due to Triple H giving the talent and the crew time off to celebrate the holidays with their family and allow them to travel as needed.
After his brutal attack during last week's main event, @BRONSONISHERE will be live on #WWERaw TONIGHT!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/d25dGHBrpN
— WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2024