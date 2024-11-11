Update on WWE’s TV taping schedule

WWE is set to tape a double episode of RAW tonight and a double episode of SmackDown next Friday.

There will also be a double taping of SmackDown on Dec 13 the day before the huge return of Saturday Night’s Main Event in Long Island, New York.

This is due to Triple H giving the talent and the crew time off to celebrate the holidays with their family and allow them to travel as needed.

