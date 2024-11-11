Khan says Allin will have longevity despite all the big risks he takes

Tony Khan says Darby Allin will have a long, fruitful career despite what people predict:

“Darby is a fascinating person. The man has no fear. He wants to do, always, the most dangerous, the most crazy stunts. He’s a renaissance man, a thinker. Doing everything you can to preserve your body, that’s Darby Allin. He’s really very intelligent when it comes to recovery.

A lot of people have predicted that the way he wrestles, the dangerous style Darby Allin does, that he’s not going to be able to do this day in day out, week in week out, for the rest of his career. Well, I do think he’s going to be able to hold up. I do think that Darby Allin will continue to have a long and fruitful pro wrestling career despite all the big risks he takes.”

(Source: Levack and Goz of FOX Sports Radio)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

