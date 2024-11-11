Tiffany Stratton says life in WWE can be hard, Mia Yim wants to be Women’s US Champion
– Tiffany Stratton says life in WWE can be hard due to men getting more television time and attention than women.
“Match time and just TV time in general is a little hard to get as a female superstar because a lot of times you are getting overlooked.”
Source: Jazzy’s World TV
– Mia Yim says the new Women’s US Championship is her best chance to ever win a title in WWE
I’ve never won a championship in @wwe .. I feel like this is my best shot. LOCKED IN! https://t.co/gsi4dpk7yo
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) November 9, 2024
Another day closer to the New Women’s US Championship @WWE
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) November 10, 2024