Tiffany Stratton says life in WWE can be hard, Mia Yim wants to be Women’s US Champion

Nov 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Tiffany Stratton says life in WWE can be hard due to men getting more television time and attention than women.

“Match time and just TV time in general is a little hard to get as a female superstar because a lot of times you are getting overlooked.”

Source: Jazzy’s World TV

Mia Yim says the new Women’s US Championship is her best chance to ever win a title in WWE

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Yuna Manase‏

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal