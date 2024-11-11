Tiffany Stratton says life in WWE can be hard, Mia Yim wants to be Women’s US Champion

– Tiffany Stratton says life in WWE can be hard due to men getting more television time and attention than women.

“Match time and just TV time in general is a little hard to get as a female superstar because a lot of times you are getting overlooked.”

Source: Jazzy’s World TV

– Mia Yim says the new Women’s US Championship is her best chance to ever win a title in WWE

I’ve never won a championship in @wwe .. I feel like this is my best shot. LOCKED IN! https://t.co/gsi4dpk7yo — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) November 9, 2024

Another day closer to the New Women’s US Championship @WWE — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) November 10, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

