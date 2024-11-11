The Undertaker and Kevin Nash notes

Nov 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The Undertaker on college football…

Kevin Nash via X:

I sent a video of me apologizing for not traveling this past weekend. It’s due to an injury that will be repaired. Not a health issue. I’m in perfect health. I have a disc herniation at two levels. The procedure is same day and I’ll walk out to my vehicle. I’ll be 100% in 3 months

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Yuna Manase‏

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal