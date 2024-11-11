The Undertaker and Kevin Nash notes

– The Undertaker on college football…

From college football to #WWERaw, you’re a consummate pro @JoeTessESPN. It’s great hearing you on Mondays and I had a blast hanging with you this past Saturday in Austin. pic.twitter.com/YbU8XNf1Qr — Undertaker (@undertaker) November 11, 2024

– Kevin Nash via X:



I sent a video of me apologizing for not traveling this past weekend. It’s due to an injury that will be repaired. Not a health issue. I’m in perfect health. I have a disc herniation at two levels. The procedure is same day and I’ll walk out to my vehicle. I’ll be 100% in 3 months

