Paul Heyman and Madusa notes

Nov 11, 2024 - by James Walsh

– WWE hall of famer Madusa says she would love to present the US Women’s Championship to the first winner …

– Paul Heyman was, in fact, backstage at the Smackdown show on 11/8. This is not out of the ordinary, however, as “The Wise Man” has been present at many WWE tapings backstage since being taken off of television following the power bomb through the table by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline.

