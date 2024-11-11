Notes on Samantha Irvin, Johnny Gargano, Mistico, and today’s birthdays

Samantha Irvin wipes out her Instagram. One of her last few comments was her saying “Is it too late to come back.”

Johnny Gargano (via Gorilla Position ) speaks about the recent releases. He said that Indi was like a daughter to him and he loves her. He believes that Indi, Tegan and Baron Corbin will tear up the indies and find another place to call home eventually. He can’t wait to see what the three of them do and what the future holds for them.

– Místico is coming to Dallas Jan. 11 for MLW Kings of Colosseum.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced MLW World Middleweight Champion Mistico for MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

– Happy Birthday to Lio Rush, Van Hammer & Kristal Marshall today

