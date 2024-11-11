MVP says WWE’s new management wasn’t for him, Lashley confronts Prince Nana (video)

– MVP says he left WWE because the new management in place wasn’t for him:

“I didn’t want to re-sign and I let it be known that I wasn’t going to re-sign because the new management in place.

Anytime, I don’t care where you work, when new management comes in, it’s good for some people and not for other people. New people come in, old people go.

So I just felt that it was definitely time to go because the new management just wasn’t for me and I ain’t for him.”

source: Drop The Heat

– Prince Nana looked shaken meeting MVP and Bobby Lashley during The Big Event NY…

The Hurt Syndicate confronted Prince Nana at a convention pic.twitter.com/77VKlKwQhn — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 10, 2024

