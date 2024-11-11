Jon Moxley comments on AEW’s new TV deal

– Jon Moxley on AEW’s new television deal, says it’s not time to celebrate, it’s time to do the work:

“That’s all great, but this isn’t a time to celebrate. You didn’t just win the Super Bowl. There’s no time to go to Disney World. This is an opportunity. Now, we have work to do. What are we going to do with this opportunity? That’s what I’m worried about.

There’s been a lot of, kind of in the previous AEW, in the past, you know, there’s been a lot of sitting around celebrating, just treating it like this stuff just happens. Like, oh, it’s just success, just, you know, happens, and this is the way it’s supposed to be, and it’s not gonna go anywhere. Like, this can all go away tomorrow.”

(via @Joe_Staszewski of New York Post)

