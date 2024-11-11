Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson named GQ’s 2024 Entertainer of the Year
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was named Entertainer of the Year in GQ’s 2024 Men of the Year issue.
To celebrate it, Johnson participated in the GQ Video Cover Story, a feature that delivers all the access and depth of a classic GQ print profile, but does it via long-form digital video.
The 30-minute video features reporter Zach Baron and it is directed by Cole Evelev and Noel Howard.
“It’s hard for Dwayne Johnson to hide. Wherever he goes, there he is — as conspicuous out in the world as he is on the silver screen,” the print profile says. “But after two decades of playing a version of himself in huge movies, suddenly he is ready to do something entirely new: vanish.”
You can see the video and read the feature at GQ.com.
Pretty cool and humbling to be this year’s first #GQMOTY cover star.
I sat with @zachbaron for this feature and we talked a lot about how it’s hard for me to “hide,” as we sat on the porch at my farm, which is the place I go to step away from the noise.
There’s no being… pic.twitter.com/CiY5x0K7Ey
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2024
