Damian Priest says The Judgment Day no longer exists, WWE U.S. Championship note

– Damian Priest says The Judgment Day no longer exists in WWE there’s just a Temu version

“They could call themselves the Judgment Day all they want, that’s not the Judgment Day, that’s a group of kids playing.”

Source: The Wrestling Classic

– The majority, if not all of the women’s talent were not aware of plans to introduce the new WWE Women’s United States Championship until the day of the 11/8 SmackDown. It is unclear whether the title will be replicated with a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the Raw brand, or if a tournament will be held to crown the inaugural champion.

Specific details on plans for the title are being kept close to the vest internally.

