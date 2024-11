AEW to air a three block on 11/30, Viewership for 11/8 Rampage

– AEW will air Collision and Rampage 3-HOUR block on November 30 on TNT.

4PM ET: Collision

6PM ET: Rampage

These episodes will be taped in advance on November 27 after Dynamite tapings in Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

– AEW Rampage, November 8th on TNT: 237,000 viewers; 0.07 P18-49 rating

