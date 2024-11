More updates on the new WWE ID project:

– WWE revealed GCW standout Marcus Mathers and Sam Hardway Holloway as the newest ID talent.

– William Regal and Timothy Thatcher involved.

– WWE does have some more familiar names in the fold that they’re planning to reveal at some point.

– Some of the talent signed or agreed to have already been working AEW and ROH dates since talking.

