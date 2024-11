Yesterday, AEW Wrestler MJF was at a Meet & Greet and was asked to hold the Red WWE title belt for a picture … then quickly tossed it after the photo was taken …

#MJF holding the most prestigious title he has or ever will. pic.twitter.com/1GVBhthcsp — Makaveli (@MakaveliDTA) November 10, 2024

Video Credit to BigLPWrestling

