Rhea Ripley on overcoming obstacles

Rhea Ripley on the obstacles women have had to overcome in WWE:

“Being taken for granted, I think. The women in WWE, we’ve come a very, very long way. We’ve overcome a lot of obstacles that were put in the way, and it’s been growing each and every year.

I think that was the biggest obstacle, just getting people to sort of take us seriously. For the longest time people joked about us being the toilet break which is just plain disrespectful, especially when the women go out there and we leave everything that we have out in the ring and we go just as hard as the men do so don’t don’t treat us with that disrespect.—

We’re making people realize that we can go just as hard as the men, if not harder.”

(Interview w/ Jazzys World TV)

